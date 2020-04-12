Wings, a non-profit special needs community providing programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities announces the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are Carolyn Hansing, Heather Carver, and Kris Wooten.
“These new additions to our Wings Board will help strengthen both our leadership and missional needs”, said Cheri Weaver, Wings executive director. “I’m grateful and excited to work with each of them.”
Hansing attended the University of Oklahoma and Rose State College Health Science Division, and brings experience in both human resources and volunteer management to the Wings board. Carolyn is an active volunteer, holding positions on the board of directors for other non-profits including: Cleats For Kids and KLife, and has served as a past board member for Infant Crisis Services and Junior League Oklahoma City.
Carver received her degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from Oklahoma State University with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in Leadership and Ethics. Heather and her husband successfully operated the Cookie Advantage franchise both in Central/Western Oklahoma and the Dallas/Fort Worth market area for many years prior to selling the franchise this past year.
Wooten has served as president, vice president, and treasurer of Crossings Christian School, and a past board member of Crossings Clinic. She received a degree in finance from Oklahoma State University and a masters of business administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.
Founded in 2004, Wings is a 501(c)(3) special needs community whose mission is to enhance the lives of adults with development disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs guided by principles of the Bible. Located in Edmond, Oklahoma, information about Wings is available at wingsok.org or by calling 405-242-4646.
