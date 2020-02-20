Edmond Police arrested an Edmond woman on charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Officer Jim O’Neill was dispatched to the 1800 block of Zion Place soon after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
O’Neill was told that a female had a knife, he noted in his report. The officer met with the accused, Bernice Villicana, 29, in the front yard of the residence. O’Neill stated that Villicana appeared upset and did not have the knife when he arrived on scene.
“She kept saying that he was putting her down and that she was going to move and that she couldn't take it anymore,” O’Neill reported.
The male victim told officers that Villicana had been his girlfriend for two years. He told police they have a 5-month-old child, according to the report. The boyfriend reported to police that he suspected Villicana was doing drugs. Villicana’s behavior had become erratic, the boyfriend is noted as saying in the report.
An argument between the couple erupted that morning. So a friend of Villicana picked up their 5-month-old, according to the report.
“(The victim) stated that he told Villicana to have her bring the child back. They were in the bathroom and Villicana hit him twice with her fist on his left eye,” O’Neill stated. He went outside the residence to get away from Villicana, and he called the police. The boyfriend/victim told police that Villicana came outside the residence and said “I will kill you.”
O’Neill stated that he was told that Villicana put the knife in the car before police arrived. The boyfriend also used his phone to photograph Villicana with the knife, according to the report.
The officer noted the boyfriend’s eye was slightly swollen where he said he had been hit by Villicana. The photos and knife were booked as evidence in the case.
Villicana stated to police that she and her boyfriend were wrestling in the bathroom. She stated that if she hit him, it was to fight back in self defense.
“She did say she did get a knife to keep (the victim) away from her, and she did state that she would kill him if he came at her during the altercation,” O’Neill added.
Police noted that the victim did not want to answer the questions for a Domestic Lethality Screening and did not want to call the domestic hotline.
