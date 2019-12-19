A woman driving an SUV died Tuesday and two children were hospitalized in critical condition when the SUV they were in was struck by a pickup at N.W. 192nd and N. Council Road in northwest Oklahoma County, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office has reported.
About 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was driving east on N.W. 192nd when she pulled in front of a pickup driven south, and the SUV was struck on the driver’s side. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the children in the SUV were rushed to OU Medical Center.
The names of those involved have not been released. The accident remains under investigation.
