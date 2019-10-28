Dr. Worden, medical director of Oklahoma ER and Hospital, will be the speaker at Edmond Newcomers meeting on Nov. 6 at First Christian Church, 201 East 2nd Street in Edmond.
The class will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Oklahoma ER Hospital is teaching others in the community life-saving lessons in case of a major emergency. The course will consist of two parts (CHASE) Civilian Response to “Active Shooter Events” and “Stop the Bleed.”
The course is designed to provide civilians with knowledge that will empower and instill confidence to survive an active shooter event whether at work, church, movie theater, mall, grocery shopping, a game, a concert or anywhere else. It will empower and strengthen the ability to survive by all ages and abilities.
The course is free, but registration is required so the speaker can plan effectively. If you plan to attend please email your intent to marynjoe68@att.net by Oct. 31. Class size is limited to 75 participants.
