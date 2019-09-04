The Edmond Animal Welfare Expansion Project is underway to better serve the needs of abandoned dogs and cats looking for a new home. The city’s Animal Services facility sheltering four-legged friends is located at 2424 Old Timbers Dr.
Edmond based Shiloh Enterprises Inc. has completed the demolition of the old driveway located west of the building, City Manager Larry Stevens reported to the Edmond City Council this week. A gate has been removed.
“They are now working on installing the footings for the new part of the shelter,” Stevens said. “The under-slab utility work is scheduled to take place in the next several weeks. When that’s completed they will actually pour the slab.”
The building will more than double in space with a 7,554-square-foot addition, according to the City of Edmond Planning Department. Thirty-five kennel spaces will be added to the existing 22 spaces sheltering animals.
“The project also includes a remodel of the current facilities to better accommodate our operational requirements,” Stevens said. “The construction time frame is roughly a year.”
The city council approved this contract in May for $3.275 million. Funding for the project comes from the 2017 Repurposed Capital Improvement Sales Tax.
