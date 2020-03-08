Best of Books will be hosting award-winning author Wendelin Van Draanen at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. She will be holding a discussion about writing and publishing, followed by a signing.
Best of Books is hosting a writing discussion led by Van Draanen. Tickets for this event can be found on Eventbrite.
Wendelin's new book “Hope in the Mail” is described by the publisher as part writing guide and part memoir, this inspiring book from the author of “Flipped” and “The Running Dream” is like “Bird by Bird” for young adult readers and writers.
Van Draanen didn't grow up wanting to be a writer, but 30 books later, she's convinced that writing saved her life. Or, at least, saved her from a life of bitterness and despair. Writing helped her sort out what she thought and felt and wanted. And digging deep into fictional characters helped her understand the real people in her life better as well.
Wendelin shares what she's learned — about writing, life, and what it takes to live the writing life. This book is packed with practical advice on the craft: about how to create characters and plot a story that's exciting to read. But maybe even more helpful is the insight she provides into the persistence, and perseverance, it takes to live a productive, creative life. And she answers the age-old question Where do you get your ideas? by revealing how events in her own life became the seeds of her best-loved novels. “Hope in the Mail” is a wildly inspirational read for anyone with a story to share.
Go to our website at bestofbooksok.com/ to learn more information or to call 405-340-9202 to purchase books.
