A four-year-old Edmond girl drowned at Lake Eufaula at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The victim, whose name is being withheld, went missing from a residence at Sandy Bass 1 on Lake Eufaula, about four miles north of the town of Eufaula in McIntosh County. She was located at approximately 1:35 p.m. in approximately five feet of water and 20 feet from the shoreline. She was pronounced at the scene by Medical Examiner Russell Boatman.
Trooper Scott Lee of the Marine Enforcement Division of Troop W was the reporting Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer. He was assisted by Trooper Jamie Futral, Trooper Justin Williams, Oklahoma Wildlife Lt. Greg Giles, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, Texanna Fire Department, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.