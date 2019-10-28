The Transforming Life Counseling Center presents “Healing the Fractured Self, the journey to overcome trauma and shame” on Nov. 2.
“For those feeling shame it can have devastating effects both in individuals, marriages, families, churches and in the community,” said Kyle D. McGraw, director of TLCC. “The trauma of both past and present often exacerbates shame, leading to addictions, abuse and even suicide.”
The conference will attempt to address ways shame and trauma both impact our society and solutions for healing, McGraw said.
“We welcome mental health professionals and those working in the industry who seek to improve their methods of helping others, while strengthening themselves,” McGraw said.
He added that he wants those who are attending to realize, “You are enough.”
The keynote speaker is Curt Thompson, M.D., a psychiatrist from Falls Church, Va.
The workshop is sponsored by Transforming Life Counseling Center at 16301 Sonoma Drive, Edmond. For questions or to register go to www.tlcokc.com or call 405-246-LIFE.
The rate is $199; and Students/Candidates are $99.
Scholarships are available to the first 50 clergy who register. Register in advance for a hot breakfast, lunch and refreshments.
The conference location is Noah’s Event Venue, 14017 Quail Springs Parkway, Oklahoma City.
Parking is available around the Noah’s Event Venue and overflow parking is available across the street on the east side.
