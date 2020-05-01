More than 300 learning packets were delivered throughout the Edmond Public School district April 23 to elementary students who are unable to access the internet. The packets have activities that will be used for the remainder of the school year.
“The packets are for use during continuous learning and contain books, reading and writing prompts, math and writing journals, games, and worksheets,” said Kartina McDaniel, principal, Sunset Elementary School.
Students with internet capability are accessing lessons on the district's Learning Dashboard. New content is uploaded to the dashboard every Sunday.
“The packets for each school were made at the district level by the Federal Programs Director and Title I teachers across the district, said Andrea Wheeler, Educational Services coordinator, Titles I, III, and IV.
The teachers pulled instructional resources from the Florida Center for Reading Research and other researched-based reading and math resources.
“The instructional materials are aligned to the grade level standards,” McDaniel said. “The learning materials in the packets are mostly hands-on and interactive allowing for needed practice on essential skills while not putting too much burden on the parents.”
For example, many packets had a deck of cards and dice accompanied by an extensive list of math games or activities that could be done with them. The materials provided in the paper packets were chosen by teacher representatives from across the district.
“They aligned the activities to the grade level Oklahoma Academic Standards,” Wheeler said. “The amount of materials provided will sustain those students throughout the remainder of the quarter.”
While the Parent Dashboard and the Paper Packets are both aligned to the Oklahoma Academic Standards, the activities do look different.
”With this being the case, all students are being checked on by their classroom teachers to offer support regardless of which learning apparatus they are utilizing,” McDaniel said.
