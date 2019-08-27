Overnight storms left utility lines hanging low at W. Memorial Road and Brandon Place Tuesday morning as widespread power outages due to straight line winds was found throughout the Deer Creek Schools district. No school Tuesday.
ROBERT MEDLEY | SPECIAL TO THE SUN
No school Tuesday for Deer Creek
Classes at Deer Creek Public Schools were canceled Tuesday, Aug. 27 after a strong storm with straight line winds went through the area Monday night.
