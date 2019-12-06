The Edmond North Huskies knocked off the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves Friday night 53-39 at Edmond Santa Fe Gymnasium to advance to the 2019 Edmond Open Championship game.
“We put a lot more good minutes together than what we had the first two games,” said Edmond North head coach Scott Norris. “Our defensive intensity was fairly consistent. We had a few breakdowns, but it’s always going to be a competitive matchup, you got two really good teams that both want to win. We’ll probably see them two or three more times.”
Edmond North stormed out of the gates to a 12-5 early first quarter lead as they were being led by forward Caleb Sicard who started the night with 6 points on 3-3 shooting. His teammate Dalante Shannon followed his lead and knocked down two of three shots, one from behind the arc. After Shannon was fouled at the three-point line he converted all three of his free throws to push the score to 25-16 while becoming the new leading scorer for the Huskies.
While the Huskies were getting off to a fast start the Wolves were in a slump. Midway through the second, Michael Reeves scored, giving the Wolves 16 points. But it would be the final points of the half for Santa Fe as on their final six possessions they either turned it over or missed a shot attempt. Their leading scorers were Donovan Vickers and Reeves who both had 4 points heading into the half down 29-16.
In the third, the Huskies were outscored by the Wolves as they scored just 6 points, but the Husky defense held the lead over Santa Fe heading into the fourth with a 10 point lead.
“I’m glad we were playing good defense and rebounding,” Norris said. “We’ll continue to get better offensively and try to find good ways to score, sometimes shots don’t fall. In the fourth quarter we had a string of a couple minutes where we hit some threes and hopefully we can become more consistent offensively but the athleticism and the length [Santa Fe] has makes it hard to score, they’re a good quality team.”
After the six-point third quarter, the Huskies rallied to their highest scoring quarter of the game with 18 points. North was lifted by three 3-pointers by Landry Harris, Cameron Lee and Joell Wilson.
North’s Dalante Shannon led all scorers with 12 points. The Huskies also received a combined 16 points by their big men Caleb Sicard and Abraham Aghasedo.
“They put in the work everyday and it shows. We’re still learning how to play with post guys and I’m extremely proud of them and the work that they’re doing. If our guards keep buying in to giving them the ball it’s going to make life on them easier.”
Edmond North will battle Edmond Memorial tomorrow for the 2019 Edmond Open Championship 5 p.m. at Edmond Santa Fe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.