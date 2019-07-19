EDMOND, Okla. — Burnout is a state of physical or mental collapse caused by overwork or stress. For athletes burnout can take the fun out of competition or conclude a career completely.
Licensed therapist Nicole Denes, who runs an Oklahoma City-area athletic clinic, said she deals with athletes who experience burnout. She said it can cause a variety of issues for an athlete’s mental health.
“… sometimes a lack of motivation or drive to compete, workout, or train, can be a deeper issue, like depression,” Denes said. “It helps athletes to understand that it isn't them, it's their depression, and it can be treated.”
However, if an athlete doesn’t receive treatment, the effect of burnout could become problematic.
“Just like mental health issues with a ‘non-athlete’ population, Denes said. “Some cases can unfortunately be pretty devastating, and others may be more covert.”
She said many athletes identify a sense of self through their sport. Because of this, an athlete may see a lack of progress in their performance and preparation if pushed too hard or becoming bored. She said treatment varies among age groups and situations.
PULLING IN THE PARENTS
“If I am working with a younger athlete, it is often helpful to pull in the parents in a family therapy-type setting to talk about the role of the sport in the home,” Denes said. “I work to help parents have perspective on the sport, and help communicate that to their child as well.
“Helping the family or athlete find ways to truly get time away from the sport is healthy for everyone, and helping them truly understand that there is so much more to a person than the sport they play.”
She said if she is working with a collegiate or professional athlete the burnout comes from extreme expectations and lack of alone time.
“In this situation, I help athletes understand that time away from their sport is a good thing, even if only for a little while,” Denes said. “Athletes now have thousands of followers on Instagram and social media, making it feel as though they cannot escape it sometimes.”
She said stepping away from training for a day, or turning off the phone, is also beneficial to an athlete’s training and overall mental health.
HEALTHY PERSPECTIVE FOR HANNAH
Although her case was mild, Deer Creek eighth grader, Hannah Nieuwenhuis said she put her attention to the series of Harry Potter books. Her favorite part is the magic in it.
“It’s just amazing to think about how they solve their problems in that,” she said. “I can keep reading, it won’t go away until I finish … I was able to accomplish something.”
Nieuwenhuis realized she was facing burnout two seasons ago when she sat out seven games.
“I just got off a team who didn’t let me throw a lot,” she said. “If I’m not going to play, why practice?”
Her mom, Amy Nieuwenhuis, said she realized Hannah was facing burnout when she stopped smiling while playing games. Hannah’s fun was more important than anything else.
“This isn’t their lives. There’s more out there,” she said. “We’re not trying to make a good softball player.”
During the summer and winter breaks, Hannah isn’t allowed to touch a yellow softball.
“Find the balance, and the joy comes out,” Amy said. “There’s too much to be joyful about to be dreading your desires.”
Denes told Amy, “It’s about having a healthy perspective.”
Family and listening was of utmost importance, according to Amy.
“We’re just very open and honest and we were able to find what was best for her,” she said.
When they planned a trip to Florida for the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) tournament, the trip was to be family-based. They were to visit beaches and Universal Studios to help maintain a balance for Hannah.
