Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, there was a little city called Edmond. In Edmond, they liked things a certain way. They liked their schools and they liked their shops and they liked their rules. Edmond had excellent rules about how big a sign could be and how bright it could be and where it could be.
People who lived in Edmond liked houses made of brick and stone. Some neighborhoods made rules requiring that all the houses be made of brick. Other towns in the land far, far away made rules for houses made of straw or sticks, but the big bad wolf huffed and puffed his way to an F5 and blew those houses down.
Some people didn’t care if their houses were made of straw, sticks or brick. They cared about how big the town was and how crowded.
When those people came to the land far, far away, some of them looked at Oklahoma City.
“That town is too big,” they said.
Then they visited Luther.
“That town is too small,” they said.
Then they came to Edmond.
“That town is just right!” they exclaimed, and they moved to Edmond.
In another town in the land far, far away, the people were very concerned about the environment. They made rules about plastic bags and straws and water. People who felt strongly about protecting the environment flocked to that city and didn’t care too much what their houses were made of.
The residents of another town worried about their health. They made a rule that said no one could smoke cigarettes in their town. The town was very popular among non-smokers, but there were very few convenience stores.
One day, the Evil Queen looked in the mirror.
“Mirror Mirror on the wall,” she asked, “who’s the most powerful of them all?”
“Well,” replied the always-honest mirror, “the congress is the most powerful of all. They are able to make rules for the whole country.”
“Overreach!” bellowed the queen, who didn’t want people from another land deciding what she could do.
“But you are the second most powerful,” Mirror said. “You can make stricter rules for the whole state.”
“What of the villagers?” demanded the queen.
“They can make rules, your highness, but only rules that are more strict than yours.”
“Seize them!” screamed the queen. “The villagers are ninnies! They will ruin everything!
They cannot be trusted with any power!”
“Your highness,” inquired Mirror, “you do not wish the congress to make rules because it encroaches on your power from above. But you also do not want villagers to make rules because it encroaches from below. That is hypocritical.”
“So what?!” screeched the queen. “Off with your head!”
And that is how it came to be that the Oklahoma Legislature complained about federal overreach while simultaneously passing legislation restricting the rights of cities to pass ordinances of their choosing. Invariably, that’s to pacify one specific industry; a few years ago the legislature took from cities the power to pass more stringent smoking ordinances.
Now home builders want the state to take away local choice regarding construction and aesthetic standards. That request comes in the form of Senate Bill 1713.
Yes, of course there’s a need for moderately priced homes. But legislative overreach is no better than congressional overreach. The case should be made at the municipal level; the state has no business dictating in what kind of city people must live.
© Ted Streuli 2020
