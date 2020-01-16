Once in a while, I drop into the Petco at Second and Bryant. This is in part because our dogs like to eat, and in part because I enjoy all the personal time I get for introspection at that intersection. There was a time when the youngest child had a fish and I had to go more often; fish food, filters, heaters, gravel, plants, and, most often, replacement fish. Several died of unknown causes. One committed suicide by leaping out of the tank. At least we think that’s what happened; there was no fish in the tank but no sashimi on the floor, either. We surmised one of the dogs handled the corpse removal before we got home but we can’t be sure.
Petco sells birds and while I’ve had my share of parakeets and one very destructive conure, I’ve never gone in for a full-fledged parrot. That hasn’t stopped me from wondering which sort I’d choose. Blue and gold macaw? Electus? Lilac crowned Amazon?
The choice, I assumed, involved personal preferences related to appearance and chattiness. I was wrong. Not all parrots are created equal.
Blue-headed macaws, for example, are selfish little beasts. Put through a series of experiments, they demonstrate a willingness to help other members of the flock, but only when there’s something in it for them. But the same experiments conducted with African grey parrots revealed a much more giving personality. Desiree Bucks, a scientist who studies the way birds think, trained the parrots to exchange metal washers for walnut pieces. This is a good deal for a parrot, which thinks walnuts are delicious, but has little use for metal washers due to a dearth of beak-friendly crescent wrenches, even at Petco. It was easy enough to get the African grey parrot to pick up washers and put them in Desiree’s hand, but that wasn’t the real test.
She put two parrots inside a clear box divided in half. An opening in the divider let the birds pass things to one another, but only the second parrot — we’ll call her Polly — had an opening to the outside.
The first parrot — we’ll call her Paulie — had a stack of metal washers, but Polly’s side of the box was empty. Before long, Paulie started passing washers to Polly, who exchanged them for bits of walnut. Paulie got nothing in return; she passed the washers to Polly solely so Polly could get the reward.
We already knew parrots were pretty smart. One famous African grey, Alex, learned to use more than 150 words and to identify shapes and colors. But the birds in Bucks’ experiment were the first non-mammals known to help each other without apparent personal gain.
Although the word empathy only entered the English language 110 years ago, the idea was previously understood as an aspect of sympathy. The seminal work on the concept came from Scottish philosopher David Hume (1711-1776), who wrote, “‘Tis evident that sympathy, or the communication of passions, takes place among animals, no less than among men.”
Empathy allows us to understand what another might be feeling and feel it ourselves. That response drives compassion — feeling empathy and wanting to act on it. Selflessly acting on it, taking steps to help another with no expectation of personal gain, is what Plato and Aristotle would have called virtue.
And wouldn’t the world be a lovely place if, just a little more often, we could be as virtuous as a parrot?
© 2020 Ted Streuli
