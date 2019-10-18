We were once a blissful, loving family. We had a mother and father, and two nearly perfect tow-headed boys whose mischief was minor. We had one dog, Hattie, who had been carefully selected from a shelter because she was big, a dog that says woof with authenticity rather than a meager arf or high-pitched yap. She had short, barely shedding hair and just enough energy to take an exploratory walk up Saints Boulevard without wanting to be your marathon partner. She’ll fetch that tennis ball but twice is enough.
She is the Fred Rogers of dogs unless you wander in unaccompanied by a family member, at which moment she becomes Bride of Hell Hound.
It was a happy time.
Then someone brought us Penn, a sleek little miniature pinscher whose brother, Teller, had magically gone to live with some other loving family, which is a nice way of saying fellow sap. He was nine pounds, black and tan just like Hattie, and wouldn’t he make a cute companion for her? Just foster him. If you don’t want to keep him, no harm!
The diaper? Well, sometimes he gets a little excited when he meets new people and we didn’t want him to have an accident in your house.
Here’s a life lesson: When someone is trying to get you to adopt a dog and they bring him in a diaper anyway, it’s not because he just gets a little excited when he meets new people. For the most part, he doesn’t even like people. Or dogs, for that matter. It’s mutual.
Not knowing anything about Min-Pins we Googled. Google said, “This is a breed for experienced dog owners only.” It’s dog adoption code that roughly translates to: “OMG! He runs away and won’t come when you call him! You won’t be able to housebreak him! He will bite the children! And he’ll live to be 110. In people years! He is the dog the handlers used to keep Cujo in line on the set!”
We were less happy, but we adjusted. I mean, you can’t just lock him out of the house when you see birds of prey circling. Well, technically you can, but it turns out that Min-Pins are really good at hiding.
Two dogs and four people are plenty, but I was a math-averse English major. And the youngest wanted a pug so badly it was all he asked for from 2016-2018, which is eternity when you’re eight. So we drove to Houston and rescued Pugly, who was middle-aged and only missing one front tooth.
When you walk most dogs, people gush and say, “Oh! What is she?” as though she might be a giraffe in costume. But when you walk a pug they know. “OMG! A pug! I’ve always wanted a pug! They’re so cute!”
They are cute. No one mentions, though, that your floors will look like a barbershop after a busy Saturday or that pugs snore louder than that fat guy in the window seat all the way to Istanbul. And this one eats. He is so excited to see breakfast that he barks for the others to come, a precursor to his morning nap. Sleeping is Sir Snoresalot’s favorite (okay, only) activity other than eating.
We thought he was a little heavy. The Guinness people list the world’s largest pug at 47 pounds. Pugly weighs in at 37. Siri says the mean weight of a pug is 16 pounds.
What needs to happen with Pugly is clear. He has a shot at the record!
© 2019 Ted Streuli
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.