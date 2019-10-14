We ice hockey referees learn a lot about life at the rink. Here are my top five:
- Nice guys finish first-ish.
When a referee catches you doing something naughty, arguing will not cause him to change his mind. When a police officer catches you speeding, arguing about it will not stop him from writing the ticket. Arguing too much gets you an extra-long time-out in a hockey game and an extra-large ticket from the police officer. Being polite and reasonable sometimes gets you the benefit of the doubt, though, and you get off with a warning in either situation.
2. Once in a while, everybody needs a timeout.
Hockey is the only sport that offers players a quiet place to regain their composure after a tussle. Basketball gives the other team a free throw, which isn’t much of a penalty, as the Houston Rockets are about to learn. But the offending player? Nothing happens to him. It’s like that in football too. The ball moves back a few yards and you run another play. Soccer? Free kick! (see basketball). Baseball? No penalties at all. But hockey? You get a time out. You go sit in the penalty box and spend two minutes all by yourself thinking about your misdeed while your team plays short-handed. Everyone comes out of the penalty box in a better frame of mind, just like third-graders. Parents, teachers and hockey referees all know how effective this is.
3. Most fights start with a misunderstanding.
Player one turns too quickly and his stick bumps Player 2 in the calf. He doesn’t even know he did it. Player 2 assumes he got whacked in the calf on purpose and gives Player 1 a good shove in the back. Player 1 believes Player 2 had no reason to shove him, so he spins around and shoves Player 2 in the face. Player 2 throws a punch at Player 1. A melee ensues, benches empty and when it’s over Player 1 and Player 2 get put in time-out. That isn’t any different than when Driver 1, racing his injured child to the ER for stitches, inadvertently cuts off Driver 2, who thinks poorly of Driver 1 and indicates his displeasure by stretching his finger and diving four inches from Driver 1’s rear bumper. Driver 1 takes exception, taps his brakes, and Driver 2 enters Driver 1’s trunk. A melee ensues, the police arrive, everyone gets a time-out in the back of the municipal building.
4. When someone’s mad at you, you can inflame or extinguish.
Hockey coaches don’t always agree with referees, which is how I learned the word “apoplectic.” I got great advice a couple of decades ago at a USA Hockey regional officiating camp. “Just think of the coach as a bonfire,” the instructor said. “When you skate to the bench, imagine that you have a bucket of water in one hand and a bucket of gasoline in the other. You get to decide which one you’re going to throw on the fire.” It turns out you can do that at home too. But it’s a good idea to have a towel you can offer her. (See “apoplectic”).
5. It’s worth shaking hands.
Other sports don’t do it, but hockey players line up and shake hands when it’s over, at least in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The battle’s over. Leave it on the ice and walk out of the rink as friends. It’s the hockey equivalent of not going to bed mad at your spouse. And sometimes that’s hard to accomplish. Especially if you forgot that whole bucket of water thing was just a metaphor.
© 2019 Ted Streuli
