I sat with Terri White at Paseo Grille for lunch. It was 2013, my schizophrenia-afflicted son Colby had just died, and I was planning a memorial event that had grown from an idea from a moment of silence at a Barons hockey game to a public mental illness awareness event with a 5k run, hockey game, and brain disease simulations.
White wasn’t just supportive, she was enthusiastic. I would come to learn that was her natural state, like a clock wound a tad too tight so it always ran just a little bit faster than the rest of the world. She got what we were trying to do before the drinks were delivered. Yes, she would attend. Yes, she would record a promotional video. Yes, she would encourage others to participate. Yes, NAMI Oklahoma was a good choice for the proceeds.
As the commissioner of ODMHSAS, she would make an annual visit to the newsroom to talk about her budget proposal; how much she would ask the legislature for, how she would spend it, why she needed it. She wasn’t the only state agency head who sought public support for her budget, but she was uniquely prepared. She could rattle off data faster than an IBM mainframe can add single digits.
Every conversation with White left me with the feeling that there just wasn’t enough time to do it all. There wouldn’t be enough time to shore up the agency, not enough time to get the grant that would open more beds, not enough time to tell the story of how many Oklahomans needed help and how relatively few she was going to be able to reach with the money she had available. She could tell you how many people were how sick, how many were addicted, how many children were affected, how many were being treated as in-patients and how many weren’t because there weren’t enough beds. She knew how many police officers spent whole shifts driving people to Missouri or Texas where they could get a bed and treatment instead of a steel cot and a locked door.
There are agency heads who take the job because it bolsters the ego or the checkbook. When Terri White was asking for money it wasn’t because agency growth would look good for her or give her more power. It was because there were too many Oklahomans hurting, too many who needed help, and she could only chip away at that if Oklahoma found a way to move up from 46th place in per capita mental health spending. We spend $53.01. The national average is more than double that: $119.62.
Last year, I asked White to speak at a luncheon for Peaceful Family Solutions. I asked if she’d spend five minutes talking about the prevalence of addiction in Oklahoma and how many children are affected. And in that way that she has of getting it, she not only recited those facts, but also she explained why PFS needed donations, why her department would never be able to reach the kids PFS was helping.
One step beyond what was needed. That’s always been White’s MO — to help by doing more than asked, more than necessary.
White left her post this week as the state’s longest-serving agency head. Under a new law, her replacement will be appointed by the governor. Her departure, like Joe Allbaugh’s from the Department of Corrections a few months ago, is a loss for Oklahoma.
