Joy to the world. That was the thought this week and I’m not talking about the song that starts with the bullfrog named Jeremiah.
Aside: That “Joy to the World,” notably recorded by Three Dog Night, was written by native Oklahoman Hoyt Axton, whose mother, Mae Boren Axton, David Boren’s aunt, co-wrote the Elvis Presley’s first No. hit, “Heartbreak Hotel.” Known as the Queen Mother of Nashville, she had a journalism degree from OU and died at age 82 when she drowned in her hot tub. You can look it up.
Back to the older “Joy to the World,” the one that was written 300 years ago by Isaac Watts. He was not from Oklahoma, but he was known as the Godfather of English Hymnody. When he died in 1748, at age 74, it was not because he drowned in a hot tub.
Watts’ “Joy to the World,” set to music by George Frideric Handel, who also died at age 74 (also not in a hot tub), is the most widely published Christmas song in North America. According to a 2018 Gallup poll; however, it’s only ninth in popularity, tied with (eek) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” If Handel and Watts had known they’d someday break even with Burl Ives singing about a claymation reindeer they’d have thrown themselves head-first into the hot tub and ended it quickly.
Joy to the world was the thought this week because I took Ryland, 10, to the Christmas concert at St. Luke’s Edmond campus. We are not Methodists, but the Presbyterian hymnal isn’t much different, and the campus is just across I-35 from the house. Plus, we have friends there, and I like to hear Brittany Attaway sing. The hot chocolate bar is a bonus.
We sang “Joy the World” and some other carols in the lobby before the concert began. “We” means people attending the concert, not just Ryland and me, although had we been asked we might have done it. People only ask once.
On Sunday mornings the folks at St. Luke’s have been talking about that 300-year-old song, particularly the line that says, “Let every heart prepare Him room.” I haven’t been there for those sermons, but the no-room-at-the-inn allusion leaped out at me for the first time.
I saw “It’s a Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood” at the Show Biz theaters last week and, overthinking Presbyterian that I am, did a lot of reading about Fred Rogers afterward. (It’s okay; he was an ordained Presbyterian minister, so this all connects. You can look it up.). One of the ideas that Rogers talked about was how much easier it is to give than it is to receive. That came to mind when I heard Watts’ lyric in a new way at the concert, the idea that we have to prepare in advance to receive something, that we have to make room in our hearts, that we must be emotionally ready. It’s like football, I guess. Drew Brees can throw downfield all afternoon, but if nobody’s ready to catch it, what good is it?
If Christmas offers nothing else, it provided Wednesday night’s concert. I got to share the experience with my son, sing a few favorites, feel a bit of pride hearing my friend sing knowing there’s a baby on the way for her, too. And I saw the shining eyes of children in surplices singing for an enthusiastic crowd.
They got it right. There’s plenty of joy in my world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.