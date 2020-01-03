It’s a new year. A new decade. A new list of my absolutely, positively, guaranteed-to-come-true predictions for 2020 as we, ahem, roar into the decade. You can take these to the bank.
- We will age not-so-gracefully while we sit in our cars at Second and Bryant. Okay, I took an easy one to get us started, but every year or so the city puts our another traffic survey and every year or so Second and Bryant is crowned the champion of Edmond traffic snarls. This is more certain than a Vladimir Putin re-election bid. Every year or so there’s some new retail there, which attracts more traffic, which ensures Second and Bryant remains the king of Edmond traffic aggravation. Look over your shoulder though, Second and Bryant. Kelly and Danforth is trying to give you a run for your money, especially in the north-to-Oak-Tree run at the end of the day, and with the Spring Creek Plaza expansion, 15th and Bryant could be a contender. But for 2020, you can rest comfortably on your snarly throne.
- In a huge turnaround, Edmond Memorial will take the city’s high school football crown. Clearly, Santa Fe’s new stadium had a lot to do with their success and now that the construction’s done it’s the Bulldogs’ turn. I know, I know. They lost badly to Santa Fe and they lost to North last year and, well, pretty much everybody else except Enid (thanks, Plainsmen!). But that was before the new stadium. Also, my kid will be a student there. He does not play football, but that’s irrelevant. We’re homers. And we’re not wasting all that money on Bulldog T-shirts for nothing. Trust me on this.
- On May 2, Tiz the Law will win the Kentucky Derby. I know this because I am not going to bet on Tiz the Law. We’re going to be there in person this year and my wife, the lawyer, will surely bet on Tiz the Law or Storm the Court, both of which are reasonable contenders in the early rankings and have names that will, uh, appeal to her. Naturally, I will wager on Thousand Words, the Bob Beffort-trained colt, because you can’t ever count Beffort out. Also, he has the right name. But betting on horses is all about track record and I am something like 0-243 picking Kentucky Derby winners. On the other hand, my wife is always right.
- A new dispensary will open at Sooner and Covell. Yeah, not quite as safe as planning to celebrate birthdays in your car at Second and Bryant, but there’s more dirt moving at that intersection than there is on a California hillside after a week of rain and in Edmond, dispensaries outnumber Starbucks’ nine to one. This does not require a crystal ball. But if retail is all about location, Second and Bryant seems like a better place for a store that sells anxiety remedies.
- Edmond Memorial’s PTO is going to have a great year. They get all the money from the Bulldog T-shirts, right? See No. 2 above.
- A developer will propose an apartment complex. Neighboring homeowners will rally, arriving at planning commission meetings with torches and pitchforks. They will do the same at the city council meeting after the planning commission makes its recommendation. The developer will be flabbergasted because, obviously, that land is exactly where apartments go in every other city and he won’t understand the objection. He will have underestimated the determination of Edmond homeowners in Bulldog T-shirts.
© 2019 Ted Streuli
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.