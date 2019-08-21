Schools are starting again and that means football games, cooler weather, and holidays are around the corner. Our district is home to several Public School Districts, including OKC, Edmond, Putnam City, and Deer Creek, in addition to private schools such as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Eugene, Christ the King, Heritage Hall, Casady, and Crossings Christian. Given this time of year brings much more driving, I would like parents driving on county roads to be aware of the traffic situation as we kick off a new school year.
Road Supervisor Ron Cardwell is anxious to close a detour in Deer Creek. We are currently waiting for material to open a section on Meridian between Danforth and Covell, where the Dorf Creek bridge was washed out during the June floods. Once our road crew can work on the bridge there, it will be top priority. We anticipate that road will be open once again by late September.
Besides work on some culverts on Coffee Creek west of Rockwell later this year, county-maintained roads are clear and ready for school. We understand that the Deer Creek area had a lengthy detour last year on MacArthur, and appreciate your patience!
In general, the school season will increase delays at four-way intersections, but stops, and school zones, so remember to leave a little earlier to accommodate for increased traffic. Also watching for crossing students will once again be important.
The arrival of school and the fall is an exciting time, please let me know if there is anything the County and I can do for you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.