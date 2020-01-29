To the Editor:
This is a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt.
A few days ago, my dad was awakened from a deep sleep by a startling, ear-splitting noise blasting from his phone — an Amber Alert. It was around 1:30 in the morning, and as such this was an extremely unpleasant way to wake up, especially if not just one but all five of the family’s phones are going off at different intervals and making a tremendous racket.
As I am sure that you are aware, Amber Alerts are not quite a rare occurrence, so this has happened many times before, sometimes waking up just one person, and sometimes alarming the entire family. I realize that Amber Alerts are important, and are designed to aid in catching horrible criminals, but it seems to me that the Amber Alert system could be modified to be more efficient and also preserve everyone’s good sleep.
First of all, the Amber Alert alarm is loud and obnoxious, especially to someone who has just been awakened unexpectedly late in the night. It actually has the opposite of the intended effect, and drives us away from our phones, instead of prompting us to check them for information. Many times my dad has yelled “It’s just an Amber Alert” to my brother, sister, and I between our bedrooms, and then we all go back to bed immediately.
If, however, the noise was soft and pleasant, such as a quiet bell ringing for a second or two, anyone who is roused will be in a much better mood, and may feel more inclined to look at the message. Also, the message should be posted on the phones for a longer period of time. This way, if someone was not woken up by the alarm, he will still see the Amber Alert when he checks his phone in the morning.
The alarm, however, is inconsequential if the people being alerted know nothing about the criminal. This is why better and more specific information should be given out to the phone owners so they can help search for and catch the accused. When we did check an Amber Alert, the only message we saw was “Check Local Media.” The local media wasn’t even covering the story, so we had no clue what the accused looked like, what car he was driving, or any bit of useful information. Even if the story was on the news, very few people will get out of bed at 1 a.m. and turn on their televisions. Thus, information needs to be given on the phone and kept on the phone so that people can always see it.
This change should increase the probability that the accused is caught, because more people will know what he looks like, and might recognize him when they see him.
At the moment, I have a negative view of Amber Alerts, and I am sure that many other people have this same opinion. They are more of a nuisance than anything else; they are loud, annoying, and wake you up in the middle of a good sleep. You are awakened basically for nothing, because you aren’t given any information, and therefore you are unable to help at all. You don’t want to help, either, because you are now grumpy and upset at your phone.
If changes are made, I believe that people will get better sleep, more accused will be captured, and people will start to care more about the Amber Alert system.
Scott McNeil
Edmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.