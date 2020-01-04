My daughter loves to sing. Usually by the time she’s dressed for the day, she already has a tune on her mind and is belting it out loudly as she dances through the house preparing for whatever is on our daily agenda. She shouts at the “Alexa” in her room to play her favorites so she can sing along at the absolute top of her lungs. In the car the other day, she was accompanying Mary J. Blige on a Christmas song and paused to emphatically exclaim, “Mom, we sound exactly the same!” Safe to say that she has the, “Sing like no one’s listening,” adage mastered, although she would prefer everyone in a five-block radius to be listening.
Her music teacher at school is fun and fresh and keeps all the kids singing songs you might not expect a kindergartner to know. Over the winter break, she’s been stuck on “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent” — not exactly “Baby Shark” material. We’ve lost count of how many times she’s dramatically projected the opening line, “Five hundred, twenty-five thousand, six-hundred minutes,” through the house, but I’m betting we’re close to matching the minutes in a year total that is the focus of the song. As the clock strikes midnight on a new year and new decade, her musical choice is strangely appropriate and has me thinking back over the year we left behind and how we spent those half-million minutes of 2019.
For better or worse, life never really goes as planned. Add three kids into the mix and it’s even more likely to go off course. We have learned to use the detours as our road map and embark on whatever journey life has in mind. The past year brought the opportunity to become “Mom Around Town” — a title I think most of us “mothering humans” (the name my 9-year old loves to call me) already carry, unofficially.
Although mothering all these humans can leave me with more anxiety than necessary sometimes, we try hard to live from a “worry less, play more” point of view. That in mind, we made plenty of time to play this summer and we started at the Edmond Library. The library is a regular stop for our family and our official visit in June found the place packed and bustling with happy energy, per the norm. Now that we enter 2020, the library scene has changed. The Metropolitan Library System’s busiest location is now dark — closed for renovations through March. The improved library will bring energy efficient upgrades including new HVAC system, ceiling, roof, LED lighting, and more. In the meantime, an express library location near Pelican Bay is open for hold pickups and returns, and regularly-scheduled events are being held in spots around town like the Edmond Community Center and the Edmond Historical Museum.
The rest of summer had us playing everywhere and putting a checkmark next to another of our family standards — “get moving.” We got our fill of summer camps (and are currently enjoying winter break camps before school starts on Monday) and honed all of our extracurricular skills. With the textbook winter temperatures that we’ve been having, it’s hard to imagine sucking down snow cones and taking our turn at the Barnett Field Splash Pad. I’m sure it will feel like a blink before we’re back to tasting our favorite icy flavors and running around 3,000 square feet of H2O with dozens of locals.
Just down the road, the close of 2019 also brought changes to Stephenson Park with the Edmond City Council voting to repurpose the iconic 50-year-old rocketship slide to an art piece within the park. I know we live in a safety-centric society, but it pains my “child of the 80s” soul to see the towering metal monument relegated to a “ghost of playgrounds past.” My friends know I’m the farthest thing from a daredevil, but I wish we had taken more thrilling trips on the bumpy slide attached to the out-of-this-world landmark. I’m excited, however, to see what other upgrades and changes come to the renovation of this classic Edmond recreation area that originally became Stephenson Park in 1934.
It’s hard to believe the school year is half over when it feels like yesterday that we were swimming away the last of summer, back-to-school shopping, and kicking off the academic calendar. The friend of mine who announced her surprise pregnancy in August is now set to welcome her bouncing baby boy in a couple short weeks, and those pumpkins and hay bales we so lovingly picked out in October are now long-gone — donated locally to Conscious Community Co-op who uses the leftover gourds for their farm animals. (Worth a visit even without past-due pumpkins — shop their farmers market produce and freshly-made, local baked goods and products.)
Finally, during the holidays we fulfilled one of my favorite family goals — “give back.” After sharing so many quality ways to lend a hand together, we found our rhythm shopping for Christmas presents for local foster children. Typically, we like to find children near the age of our own so that they can really get a feel for what a kiddo might enjoy. This year, we acted as emergency shoppers — filling the wish lists of children whose original sponsors could not. And we wrapped up the Christmas season with our sons joining their dad to hand out necessity filled backpacks to homeless downtown citizens — a service project our gym organized. If we spend the entire month of December finding ways to help, I feel like we are teaching our three babes one of the best parts of celebrating Christmas.
In all, we left 2019 behind with a sense of completion. Not everything went our way, but nothing ever really does — or should. As a family we always try to remember those three important precepts: worry less, play more, and give back. There’s something to be said at looking in the rearview to gain a little perspective, but there’s nothing like moving forward to see what’s to come.
Here’s to a prosperous, adventurous, and fulfilling 2020. I can’t wait to see what these 525,600 minutes bring for everyone.
