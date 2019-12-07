We are super
We are fine,
We are nineteen sixty nine!
Yup, if things go as planned, I'll be looking through a 50-year-old’s glasses next week.
I'm a December baby, so I’m watching this year rapidly pass as they tend to do the older I get. I’ve witnessed every event that happened and every person born in 1969 make it to this pivotal anniversary. And I've sat back with my old bones and graying beard watching with pride.
Sure, I wasn't around for 11 months of the year, but I still lay claim to being born in a year that gave us The Brady Bunch, Sesame Street, and Scooby Doo.
The Monty Python lads took to the airwaves also, much to the dismay of my wife who has to hear my poorly executed British accent as I walk around the house explaining the physics of a swallow's flight and singing songs of Spam.
On the roof of Apple Corps, the Beatles made their last live appearance in January of ’69, nine months prior to the release of Abbey Road. And concerning the Fab Four versus the Rolling Stones debate, it isn't even a contest. I'll spend my time listening to the White Album every day of the week with an attentive ear on the classic "Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except for Me and My Monkey."
Of course, two events tower above the others when one reminisces about 1969 and they both shaped my life, giving me and my fellow 1969ers something to boast about — Woodstock and the Apollo 11 moon landing. One illustrated the power and determination of the American industrial machine and the other showed the strength of freedom in our country and how quick we are to unapologetically "stick it to the man."
One-million people showed up at Woodstock looking to escape a society mired by the war in Vietnam, materialism, and bubble gum music. They danced in the mud finding solace in the music of Janis Joplin, Credence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane. They even "experienced" Jimi Hendrix. They weren’t going to fall in line behind some squawkbox in Washington. I'd like to think, if I wasn't all cozy in my momma's belly, that I would have made the pilgrimage to New York, maybe after telling an overbearing boss to shove it because there’s more to this existence than clocking in and clocking out and living my life according to your rules. Freedom is living by my rules.
The game changed for "mankind" in July of the greatest year when Neil Armstrong imprinted his space boot on the face of the moon. The United States flexed its muscle as a country committed to greater goals as it brought the world into the modern age. We showed that our melting pot of a country — one which allowed it's citizenry the ability to think, speak, and walk freely in their own shoes — could accomplish a feat once thought unimaginable. It wasn't a democratic or republican event. It wasn't "the man's" event. It was a stick out your chest, proud to be an American event — something we need more of these days.
As you can tell, I’m happy and honored to be born at the tail end of the sixties. If my mom would have held out for 20 more days, I’d have to brag about the decade of disco. Ugh!
