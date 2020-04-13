I have been writing a lot about the coronavirus lately. I’m thankful my health allows me to report how this novel pandemic impacts our daily lives while not experiencing COVID-19.
It wants to get inside of us. Danger compels us to survive. Coronavirus cannot isolate us from ideas — the gift that makes us human.
I’ve always enjoyed my own company. Being alone is different than being isolated. So I am adapting well to working from home.
I also miss working at the newspaper office in downtown Edmond. From the corner of Second Street and Broadway, I can step on to the streetscape and walk in a community not resigned to life. Edmond moves forward. Edmond survives. We are a people built to endure.
One person infected with coronavirus, on average, spreads the deadly disease to three others, according to the American Medical Association. One person with the flu infects 1.3 people.
We wear masks to protect one another from an invisible enemy. The virus learned how to disguise itself, and unlock the key to our cellular structure. But we are a cleaver species.
Scientific research is busy unlocking the enigma of coronavirus. Because we innovate to uplift humanity against an existential threat — we will prevail. Protecting life from this pandemic requires our best effort.
I type here at my home computer thankful that the birds I hear singing are free. My Brussels Griffon and chiweenie puppy don’t have to worry about this virus, but they do depend on my survival. On one morning of grim statistics, I felt a wet nose on my leg. Four paws pulled my puppy into my hands and lap. Charlie wrapped his neck around mine and I felt anxiety melt away.
I think of the 1,684 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus, and the 80 who have perished as of Thursday. We will not forget them, and we will do our best to protect one another.
There will be other deadly viruses. More than one child will one day step forward to answer the call in biomedical research. Others will inspire. Only a unified people can protect us from what will prey on dear life.
