The future, the American dream, birthing babies, educating our children, retirement ... if we were a little worried about life before the novel coronavirus pandemic, for many of us that worry has become heightened.
Fortunately we all have each other to lean on.
I know my two daughters and their husbands are feeling the strains of being new parents and a once-bright future that now appears uncertain. My youngest and her husband are teachers so they are concerned with the educations and lives of their many school children, and at the same time they are the parents of a two-month old. They have been living with us the last few weeks — more out of moral support than necessity. They have their own home.
My oldest and her husband are working odd schedules with one working at home and one working a split schedule between home and work. They have an almost 3-year-old, and are expecting a second daughter May 1. One can tell they, too, feel the stress of uncertainty.
My wife, Sherry, and I will celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary in July. Hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate by then. Sherry is helping watch the granddaughter, Remington, during the week in order to keep her out of the daycare she normally attends. This has been a major lifestyle change for both Remi and Sherry. Remi not only has moments of achievement and happiness, but also moments of frustration with her schedule disruption.
None of us knows what to expect so we are putting emphasis on family more now than ever. We’ve always been close, but the conditions of the day are making us even closer.
Sherry and I have been blessed to be able to watch our two-month-old grandson change from day-to-day. It’s funny but since our own children are well into their 20s, we’ve forgotten about the rapid growth of infants.
On Saturday we enjoyed beautiful weather outside while listening to music spanning the 1960s through today, and joyously danced across our back deck with the granddaughter. The pleasure Remi experiences in these moments is priceless.
We cook a lot and have family meals. This not only leads to conversation filled with laughter, but also the ability to talk through some of the difficulties we are all facing.
There are many families in Edmond experiencing the same things. As we see each other in the neighborhood cul-de-sac, or while gardening and cleaning out our garages, rest assured that even though we are six feet apart, we are all in this together.
