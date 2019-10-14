Healthcare is an issue many Oklahomans are concerned about, and the Legislature took valuable steps during session earlier this year to help improve the health of numerous Oklahomans.
The first healthcare-related bill I authored in the House was Senate Bill 419, which was authored by Sen. Stephanie Bice (R-Oklahoma City). The bill extends postpartum depression screening to the full spectrum of perinatal to postnatal care for the new mother through the first year of the child’s life. One in eight women will experience postpartum depression in the first year after their child is born.
A new mother will likely only see her OB/GYN at the two- and eight-week follow-up appointments. The bill gives licensed healthcare providers the ability to address any mental healthcare concerns during pregnancy and after birth. It allows pediatricians the opportunity to work with new mothers in identifying mental health concerns to ensure proper treatment for the overall wellbeing of the mother, the child and the whole family.
My second healthcare bill this session, Senate Bill 435, was part of the first State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s in 2009. The bill was authored by Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) and I carried it in the House.
Adult Protective Services specialists are often called to nursing homes, individual houses and memory care units as a last resort when an Alzheimer’s or dementia patient has become too much to handle. It can be potentially perilous for staff members, who may be trained in how to deal with severe anger issues in these patients.
However, it can be even more unsafe for other residents or family members who are not trained to deal such behaviors. In the past, some of these incidents have escalated into physical or verbal altercations, with the involvement of dangerous objects.
Senate Bill 435 requires Adult Protective Services specialists who have direct contact with individuals in these situations to learn appropriate intervention methods through online training. This online training, provided at no cost to the state by the Alzheimer’s Association, can be completed at convenient times for the employees, as they are not required to spend time in a classroom setting or away from their caseload.
Adult Protective Services specialists will learn to recognize and secure the safety of abused or exploited individuals with cognitive impairments. Further, the training instructs on appropriate intervention methods of de-escalation for the protection of the patient and those around them. The Alzheimer’s Association will be able to continually update the training as new information becomes available.
Both bills go into effect on Nov. 1. In the meantime, the House and Senate are continuing work on the bipartisan Healthcare Working Group to learn more about the health challenges Oklahomans face, their root causes, and how we can begin to form a plan to take action against these difficulties.
As always, please reach out to me with any questions and concerns. I’m available at 405-557-7357 or nicole.miller@okhouse.gov.
