Surely every home in Edmond has access to high speed internet through either AT&T or Cox, right? Wrong. Nearly 50% of Edmond, geographically, does not have access to either AT&T or Cox. The vast majority of Edmond east of U.S. Interstate 35 is limited to extremely slow DSL service from AT&T or wide-area wireless service topping out at a slow 15 Mbps for around $100 per month.
Cox and AT&T offer internet service with speeds of 1,000 Mbps west of the interstate for approximately the same cost per month. That is nearly 67 times faster for the same price.
With all the focus placed on providing high speed internet to rural Oklahoma that we constantly hear about, one would think that all urban areas are completely covered with high speed service. But that just is not true.
Multiple inquiries and requests to both Cox and AT&T by Edmond residents in these underserved parts of our city have fallen on deaf ears. Both companies seem to have taken the position that residential developers will pay to bring these services into new housing additions, and that as a service provider they can ignore the existing property owners in older additions.
Case in point, AT&T ran a new fiber line north on Air Depot from 2nd Street to Covell several years ago. During the time the fiber was being laid, inquiries to AT&T were often answered with empty promises that the neighborhoods this new fiber passed would be connected as a part of the project. Surprise! Surprise! Two years later, the project and funding for it have ended and not one single home in the additions on either side of Air Depot has been connected.
For east Edmond to develop to its full potential both residentially and commercially, we need high speed internet east of the interstate — not just along the interstate and in small pockets where developers are willing to pay to connect to the existing fiber, but everywhere. If the fiber already exists along a mile road, this can be used as a catalyst. Extending the fiber outward could then be planned and installed allowing even individual homes on very large lots to connect as the cost of technology continues to decrease.
But, if Cox and AT&T are not going to infill internet service on their own, perhaps now is the time for the City of Edmond to change the game. Currently, there are two options available to the City: 1) Change the franchise agreements with both companies; and 2) The City could enter the internet service game through Broadband Over Power Line service.
The City needs to review the franchise agreements with both companies and when they next come up for renewal, let’s not rubber stamp approval of them. If they won’t do it on their own, force these service providers to start connecting additions in east Edmond.
The second option is for the City to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of entering the internet world through Broadband Over Power Line. A proven technology, it would most likely require use of the City’s capital improvement sales tax for both such a study and for the purchase and installation of equipment, but there would be a very tangible Return On Investment, since residents using the service would be paying for it just like water, sewer and electricity.
So, maybe the best option for ensuring that all of Edmond has high speed internet service is to not wait on two very large companies who do not have Edmond’s best interests in their game plans. Let’s either force their participation in this much needed service, or let’s enter the market as a city-provided service. The future growth of east Edmond depends on it.
Mark Nash is a member of the Edmond Sun Editorial Board and an Edmond-based business consultant.
