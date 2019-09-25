The County and greater community seem very enthusiastic about reform at the county jail. Many are excited about a new jail administrator and the Jail Trust. Some have asked if the Sheriff’s employees quitting at very high rates due to fear of loss of benefits as a result of the Jail Trust?
Recent news articles feature the Sheriff’s Office reporting a “significant loss of staff” after the Trust voted to hire an outside jail operator. Data pulled from the County Clerk’s office show there is no mass exodus of jail employees as a result of the Trust’s actions.
For the August pay period, (the period immediately after the Jail Trust vote), 23 employees chose to resign or retire. Over 60% of these employees had worked less than a year, with only five working the requisite five years for retirement vesting. These numbers are consistent with the turnover rates the Sheriff’s office typically experiences, according to their report to the Jail Trust. By comparison, 33 jail employees left in April — before the Trust was even formed.
We also found the Sheriff’s Office complaints that they lack funding to pay employees enough for retention are unwarranted. For FY ’17-18, the Sheriff’s Office left over $1 million of its general fund budget unused. These funds could have afforded a $2,423.94 annual raise to its 420 employees, with full retirement and health benefits. Such a raise would make detention officer pay at our jail the highest in the state
According to the jail’s former employees, the real reason for staffing shortage is poor jail management. A recent News9 report from a former DO explains that lack of training, a facility ridden with problems, and day-to-day violence are causes for workers to quit. The Jail Trust, and its jail operator will hopefully begin improving the workplace and pay for detention officers. As I have said repeatedly both in Trust and BOCC meetings, we will ensure jail employees retain full health benefits and retirement, and they are able to keep CLEET commissions also.
