I am looking for magic, and I have decided I will do whatever I have to in order to find it.
Personally, I am tired of the negative rhetoric swirling through conversations on social networks and in coffee shops. It doesn’t matter which side you are on politically; we can all think of more than one instance when we were surprised, shocked or incensed by what someone else with a different take on things says.
I am tired of being tired of hate, hatefulness, and the acting out of either one, whether in public or posted on Facebook.
I am tired of listening to people tearing others down. I am tired of people taking their 45 seconds of self importance and using it to destroy someone else.
I know I am not going to try to “enlighten” anyone else with my opinion or why I think the way I do. I know in my heart of hearts I can’t change the mind of anyone who won’t even open theirs enough to hear another opinion.
I am tired of rhetoric that constantly tears down people in authority whether they be the police, religious leaders, educators or politicians.
I am especially tired of people attacking the leader of our United States with unacceptable remarks rather than constructive suggestions.
We need to learn to agree to disagree. We need to understand that we need to discuss ideas as well as actions without being disrespectful to the person or idea being discussed, much less without being disrespectful to each other.
In the words of Frances Hodgson Burnett in “The Secret Garden”, “Of course there must be lots of magic in the world,” he said wisely one day, “but people don’t know what it is like or how to make it. Perhaps the beginning is just to say nice things are going to happen until you make them happen. I am going to try and experiment.”
I think I will follow his suggestion. I think I will experiment and see if I too can find some magic, and then I will try sharing it with others so they also can find magic.
