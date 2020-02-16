William "Bill" C. Olmstead, 69, of Edmond, Okla., passed away Jan. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the American Legion Building, 101 East 5th Street, Edmond. Alan Sample will officiate the service. Bill was born Feb. 1, 1950, in Tonkawa, Okla., to Ma…