I knew how it was going to end. And I had a pretty good guess what would happen between the time we turned off Midwest Lane and the time we turned back onto it.
Tucked right up there at Sorghum Mill Road and Midwest Lane is a little bit of Christmas magic we discovered about five years ago. It’s a Christmas tree farm, and if you go there on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, you’ll be pretty sure you’re the last person in Edmond to discover it.
For more than 40 years, John Knight’s Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree and Blackberry Farm has withstood ice storms, droughts and most recently, Amazon. Many of the signs on the 40-acre spread remind patrons to stop and smell the pine needles. They’re there to enjoy the experience as much as they are to buy a tree.
I know what we’re going to do. We’re going to buy a precut tree, preferably a Grand Fir because while the searching and selecting and cutting your own is a great deal of fun, we just don’t want a pine. The needles are too long.
For a few years, the adventure outweighed the tree preference. The youngest, 6 or 7 at the time, was too enamored with exploring the fields of trees and trying to pick the very best one for our living room. He had it right, of course. The quest is the whole point; four weeks from now that tree is going over to Mitch Park to get chipped whether we cut it ourselves or it came from Oregon in a boxcar, so precisely how long the needles remain attached to the branches is somewhat moot. Even the sawing and the dragging from the far side of the 40 acres was fun, bolstered one year by an unexpected offer of a ride back to tree central with an employee on a UTV.
Three years of pine trees proved to be our long-needle limit. This year, like last, I knew we were bound from the precut pile with help from a young man accustomed to tossing trees about all day. Each of them has a Christmas tree superpower that allows them to identify from a giant pile of evergreens the tree that meets the precise requirements of the customer.
Nine-foot Noble fir that’s full but narrow? Here you go.
I also knew that buying a precut tree in no way deterred the youngest’s need to explore. The line was long enough that I figured Mom could hold our place and we’d have time to make it to Field 5 at least.
Along the way, we learned that pine trees grow 8 to 12 inches per year, which allowed us to estimate the ages of most trees we passed. We discovered that makes a 10-year-old pine tree much taller than a 10-year-old boy, which led to a discussion of how wildly popular one might be on the basketball team. We also contemplated the very, very tall trees, the ones that had grown to 30 feet or more, and supposed those were merely the trees that no one had wanted, and wasn’t it nice for them that they had such nice long lives on the farm?
We made it back to tree central in time for hot cocoa, hot cider, a candy cane, and a cookie.
We could have bought that Noble fir in the parking lot at Lowe’s in half the time and for a little less money. But what would have been the joy in that? There would have been no way to stop and smell the too-long needles.
