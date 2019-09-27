Barbers are back.
That’s good news. When I was a lad my hair got cut at Frank’s Barber Shop. It cost $2. Frank wore a clean white smock and kept combs in a jar full of blue liquid meant to kill things you didn’t want to think about. You sat in an overstuffed, leather-upholstered barber chair that was sturdy enough for a moon landing. If you were still eligible for the child price you might have had to sit on a plank placed across the armrests.
It’s where all the boys in the neighborhood discovered the magic of facing mirrors that turned Frank’s wall into a tunnel of lighted glass that you were in and you were coming and going at the same time. Between the mirrors was a large framed painting of Custer’s Last Stand. That was certain because it said so on a little brass plate screwed into the frame. If it had been a photo it would have been taken with a wide-angle lens; the humans and horses were small on the landscape, but the detail was terrifying. I mean, this was reality TV in still life with depictions of people getting shot and stabbed and scalped, and if you’re stuck in the barber chair in front of a guy with a straight-edged razor you have plenty of time to notice as the scene burns into your 7-year-old head where it stays for more than 50 years until you’re living in Edmond and needing therapy for your inexplicable fear of Montana.
Plus, you could get your shoes shined.
But all of a sudden barbers were out and unisex stylists were in, men and women with sleek vinyl chairs peddling body waves and perms and product instead of hot lather, hot towels and a splash of aftershave that had enough alcohol in it to snap you back to life after three days in the morgue. Gone were the days of Fonzie’s too cool pocket comb, replaced by a pick to let you fluff up the nest on your head. They were also handy for warding off confused sparrows.
I got my fist barber shave at 23 and there was only one shop in town that would do it. I tried again at 43 and there wasn’t one available anywhere at any cost. But in the last few years, ah. They’re back. Some just like they were, a few who never went away, and a new breed that’s a little fancier.
Two blocks apart on Broadway you can stop into Doc’s or The Friendly Barbershop and if it weren’t for the lack of Ramblers on the road you could be convinced Nixon had just been elected president. Spiff it up a little with Curtis at The Clubhouse near 33rd and Santa Fe, or go all-in on the new franchised approach. V’s and Floyd’s are spreading, but in Edmond the chain store barbershop is The Boardroom in Spring Creek Plaza.
I tried that one last weekend. I had a gift card.
Haircut? Check. No chemicals, no coloring, no nonsense. Just a haircut. And a shave, thanks, with plenty of hot towels, some lotion, and a snap-to-it cold towel at the end. My face was so smooth it would have made a baby’s butt jealous.
It was old school, but it wasn’t old; Frank didn’t wear tight leather pants or have chill-out music piped into a darkened room. And he absolutely, positively never told me to put my hand into a vat of molten wax. Okay, paraffin — whatever. It’s a routine slightly more disturbing than the Little Bighorn painting, but she had scissors and a razor, so I did as I was told. She put little baggies on my hands. Frank never did that, either.
It cost a lot more than $2, but an hour later I felt great. And kind of, you know, manly. Like I should go order a Manhattan and make insightful remarks about football and the stock market.
I could have done that. I’m still the only one who would have known how soft my hands were.
