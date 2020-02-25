Over the weekend, the Edmond Neighborhood Alliance teamed up with the City of Edmond to hold the annual Neighborhood summit.
Sounds like a hoot, huh?
Well if you’ve never been, I give it my full recommendation.
Every year, the city’s leadership drag themselves out of a warm bed on a cherished Saturday morning to give some Edmond neighbors, and anyone else who would like to know more about our taxpayer dollars, an informal “state of the city” type presentation at the summit.
It’s a neighborly event — where the city manager is more like Larry from across the street who you share thoughts about Thunder basketball with while setting up your sprinklers. The chief of police isn’t a tough cop, he’s J.D. who you see at your kid’s orchestra recital.
It’s four hours that transforms us from a bustling suburb of 94,000 to the small town where so many around here were raised.
City Manager Larry Stevens spoke about city projects. Planning Commission chairman Barry Moore spoke of the future of east Edmond development, right after some sharp jokes.
Water, electric and other government entities all had their turn on the microphone along with some Q&A from the neighbors.
The fact that they show up on a Saturday speaks volumes toward the professionalism of our city staff, something we see on a daily basis here at The Sun as we work with them to keep the citizenry informed.
As an old newspaper dog sitting in the back of the MAC with some free coffee and a plate full of donut holes, what stood out to me is our city’s commitment to transparency in government and the importance of our local officials’ stance on being held accountable by the taxpayers.
Accountability is what the founding fathers insisted upon when they inked the first amendment.
Transparency isn’t always that easy though. It comes from the top down.
City brass such as Mr. Stevens may not always want to answer questions from the press and the public — I certainly wouldn’t.
Why are the water rates so high?
Why do we need a new city building?
Why don’t we have a new city building?
Can someone quiet down these dang trains?
How many red roosters can I keep in the back yard?
Oh, and how about the traffic?
The list of questions could, and does, go on for eternity. But it’s obvious Mr. Stevens and his staff value transparency in government and the fact that it’s not an option, but a strength.
Our city government, at a time when so many are apathetic about local governance, is trying hard to educate our residents. Mayor Dan O’Neil continues to work toward getting the story out. He is obviously proud of what our city and city council are doing to leave Edmond a better place for our kids.
Over and over I hear grumbles about low election turnouts and a lack of citizen involvement. Maybe that’s not such a bad problem. The bulk of Edmondites don’t seem worried much about city government, not because they think it should be a free-for-all on the taxpayer’s dime, but because our city is staffed with professionals who respect civil service and their duty to the people of Edmond.
Don’t worry, we won’t stop asking the tough questions. That’s our job. We will fight for your rights to the end. It’s just nice to get straight answers instead of having to file money-wasting freedom of information suits.
Transparency is alive and well at Edmond City Hall. Unfortunately, not all Oklahoma communities can say the same.
