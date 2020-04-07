Sunday was an adventure for me.
It was the first day I’d left the house in almost two weeks. My wife and I have done a great job meal prepping, so that means about twice a month I have to venture out to grocery shop.
Sunday was different, though. We’d hit the store early, in hopes to limit our person-to-person interaction but now we were only allowed for one of us to go inside. So I went, but before I left I grabbed a cloth mask my wife had made.
It wasn’t for me, it was for those who can’t stay at home for weeks on end.
I was thankful to notice that the prevailing sentiment amongst other 7 a.m. shoppers was masks, too. Our essential workers have been blunted by this pandemic. They still have to show up, stock up, provide us with services that would make it near impossible to survive without. Just like our health care workers, they really are a front line of fighting against the coronavirus — we are morally obligated to do everything in our powers to protect their health.
At first, I had thought the masks were for my own protection, until I had visited local boba tea shop Cafe de Taipei. We went Sunday night, and I stayed in the car while Sarah walked to the door to pick up our call-in order.
The workers were wearing masks, and there was a big bottle of hand sanitizer right by the door. A table blocked the entrance, but the nice, 70-degree weather prompted the door to be propped open. Cafe de Taipei’s actions made me as a client feel so much safer, just simply because they were taking precautions seriously.
We should be doing the same for our local businesses and essential workers.
Masks have been proven to hamper the virus’s ability to spread, mostly because of the incubation time with this virus. Most of us won’t know we have it for around five days after we’ve contracted it. Social distancing helps if we haven’t had to grocery shop for a period of time, but that also limits our ability as a community to support our local businesses.
You can find a plethora of mask tutorials online. But if you don’t have a sewing machine, or if you’re just not confident in your ability to create one, please feel free to contact me. My email is aaron@edmondsun.com. Don’t get it twisted — I’m not a sewer. But I know a couple of people who are. We can get them some cloth, and I can drop the mask off at your porch.
Our essential workers deserve the protection. Our local businesses deserve the support. Masks, while not a sure-fire way to prevent the spread of infection, will at least help us to complete both of our moral requirements.
