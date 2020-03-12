Oklahomans have favored direct democracy since there was an Oklahoma. In 1907, we wrote the ballot initiative process into our constitution.
Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia embrace the initiative petition process that Oklahoma holds so dear. We liked the idea so much that as soon as we could we tried to make it a federal law. House Joint Resolution 44 was introduced in 1907 by Rep. Elmer Fulton, the first congressman to represent Oklahoma’s second district.
For many years it was a trick process to pass a statute or constitutional amendment because the number of yes votes had to represent a majority of people voting in the election, not just for or against that particular measure.
We got around to changing that supermajority rule in 1974 so that if a more than 50% voted in favor of a particular measure it passed.
Now and then a legislator gets an idea to tinker with the system. In 2001, for example, the state legislature put a constitutional amendment on the ballot, State Question 698, that would have required nearly twice the number of signatures for initiatives pertaining to wildlife, increasing the threshold from 8% to 15% of legal voters. That idea came from then-state-senator Frank Shurden of Henryetta, who also proposed mandatory castration for rapists, giving condemned inmates the option to be executed using the means they used to kill their victims, and that all sixth-grade students be required to tour the state penitentiary in McAlester. The key phrase in the ballot title was the last sentence: “Also, it would apply to laws that would do away with sporting or entertainment events dealing with animals.” In other words, if it passed, animal-rights groups were going to have a very hard time getting anything on the ballot that would outlaw cockfighting, which was the hot issue.
Voters defeated it because voters aren’t always fooled so easily.
Shurden, by then out of the legislature, piped up again in 2010 when Randy Brogdon referred an initiative to switch the requirement from a percentage of presidential-election-year voters to a percentage of the number of votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election, typically a small and more consistent number. Shurden ranted against it, certain that those animal lovers would be back with all sorts of inane proposals.
Oklahomans ignored him again and passed the measure.
See the pattern? Every time a lawmaker tries to make it harder for Oklahomans to pass their own laws, we figure it out.
Now comes John Pfeiffer, the representative from Orlando, a Logan County town of about 150 people, a cattle rancher who didn’t get the message. Pfeiffer’s House Joint Resolution 1027 would change the petition signature requirement from 5%, 8% or 15% of Oklahoma voters to 5%, 8% or 15% of every congressional district. He contends that would allow rural Oklahomans to be better represented. All it really does, at best, is give voting power to the minority. At worst, it effectively steals Oklahomans’ ability to self-govern through direct democracy and hands that power to legislators.
Oklahomans, since there was such a title, have clung to their right to devise and pass their own laws when their representatives fail to act. It’s one of the things we’ve done right. It has been used rarely and with discretion, but it isn’t a right we should hand over to a minority that didn’t get its way.
We shouldn’t be that easily fooled.
© Ted Streuli 2020
