Since The Edmond Sun receives press releases from not only our coverage area, but also from across the state of Oklahoma, we see many reports of fatalities.
It’s never easy to report that someone has died while driving or riding in a vehicle on Oklahoma roads.
It’s even more difficult to hear that one or more in a fatality collision had been drinking alcohol or taking drugs.
New Year’s Eve is notoriously one of the worst times of the year for fatality collisions, but this year was different.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which is responsible for responding to collisions on Oklahoma’s highways and rural roads, reported the following on social channels: “Way to go Oklahoma! We have awesome news to report this New Year’s Day. OHP Did not work any fatality crashes on New Year’s Eve.”
This means there were better choices made this New Year’s Eve. It means no families received a call or a visit from law enforcement informing them their loved one had died on an Oklahoma highway.
It also means that proactive measures made by the state, by the media, and by law enforcement is making a difference. The public is finally listening to the message not to drink and drive.
Some examples of proactive measures taken just before the normally fatal night include a special section in The Edmond Sun provided by caring Edmond businesses, accompanied by a “Don’t drink and drive” message from our Chief of Police. Edmond Police also posted a message on their Facebook page just after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Their reminder was the following: “Make good decisions tonight. And Happy New Year!” The post was accompanied by fireworks artwork and text stating, “Average DUI $10,000, Average Funeral $7,500, Average Uber/Lyft ride $12.”
These efforts to inform the public and highlight the potential outcome of bad decisions is helping to make a difference.
The OHP further stated in their social post, “We like it when we can report a good stat like this. We pray fatality crashes will be down in 2020.”
We at The Edmond Sun wholeheartedly agree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.