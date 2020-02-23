Look at what’s going on in downtown Edmond.
There are several investors who have put their confidence and their money into various developments and the City of Edmond planners, managers and council members are seeing how the citizenry can further benefit.
We’re excited about the potential.
If you look at the older part of downtown today versus 10 years ago you’ll note there were a few dress shops and antique shops. There was one choice for dinner and one choice for breakfast. But we’re finally starting to see a transformation.
The area is part of a federal government Opportunity Zone where investors are able to have certain tax advantages if they meet criteria for investing and holding their property. The City is looking at the possibility of public-private partnerships with the thought of building an all-inclusive City office and seeking ideas for other development. The City is also encouraging private investment in businesses which offer experiences. Simultaneously they’ve been conducting downtown traffic and parking studies and discussions.
While we are excited about what might come, we withhold judgment on a new all-inclusive city facility and other City of Edmond land usage until they are further along.
