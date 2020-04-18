Don’t you miss shaking hands when you see someone you know. It’s a necessary sign of respect and a welcoming. And to hug and hold close those whom we love is a necessary familial bond.
With social distancing and being our brothers and sisters keepers in health, these simple acts of humanity are currently unacceptable.
It is our hope and concern that this is only temporary and at some point soon we will return to proper greetings of our friends and loved ones.
Shaking hands allows the person being greeted to know they are accepted and welcomed into the other person’s life. It’s a sign of respect and acknowledgement. Shaking hands says, “I want you in my life. You are welcome here.” An elbow bump just isn’t the same.
A high five or fist bump is more of a mutual celebration and is no replacement for shaking hands. The high fives and fist bumps are good for sports victories or even a win at the family game table. High fives and fist bumps just do not have that solemn human moment of looking someone in the eyes, solidly gripping their right hand and shaking up and down.
Hugging is a necessity for friends and family. This act shows the love and closeness we feel for each other. An embrace fulfills the need for skin-to-skin contact and conveys compassion, empathy and togetherness.
Yes, when social distancing has run its course, our society must maintain the social graces we have adopted. These acts show the respect we have for one another, and embrace the love we share.
