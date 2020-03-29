With information moving so rapidly and plans changing from moment to moment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s rewarding to pause and see the good in humanity.
There are many of us willing to help out those who need help.
These acts of compassion and empathy help us all understand that things are going to be okay.
For instance, many of you know our sports reporter Aaron Albertson. During a recent staff meeting, without any prompt Aaron offered to run errands or shop for food and help out our fellow Sun employees in any way he can. Aaron is always helpful like that.
In checking the area’s social networking posts, you’ll find offers by other Edmond residents including one woman who offered for her home to be a donation drop off location for items going to area hospitals. There are those who are writing an encouraging word, scriptures or phrases in chalk on the sidewalks for their neighbors to see. There are offers to cook for neighbors and friends, and even more offers like Aaron’s to go shopping and make meals for others.
These simple acts — sometimes just the offer that has been made — can make a difference for those in need.
Our Edmond residents are showing that someone cares enough to be of service when their friends and neighbors may be less fortunate.
When doing such, these Edmondites are also providing help to themselves because it is while thinking and acting for others that we also lift up ourselves.
Nice job Edmond!
