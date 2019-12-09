As affluent as Edmond’s population is we are still not immune from economic downturns, social problems, and family crisis.
Many of our residents are undergoing temporary emergencies and need a helping hand — a lift up from their friends and neighbors.
This, being the giving season, is the perfect time to show your support for the good activities at the HOPE Center.
HOPE Center of Edmond seeks donations of non-perishable food, clothing, household items, diapers and wipes, and hygiene products.
As mentioned earlier, there are tremendous resources in Edmond. We know many aren’t using some of their household items and clothes. A short drive in just about any neighborhood shows the evidence — open garages with bursting shelves and piles of unwanted and stored items.
A trip to your garage might procure just the item that a family needs. These donations can be life changers for a family who has lost everything, or has to start over.
As we enjoy the Christmas holiday with our wealth of family and friends, and resources, please think of sharing with those who are less fortunate. Even small donations will add up to large resources for the HOPE Center to provide services to those in need.
