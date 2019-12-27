Many print publications have come and gone over the years, however The Edmond Sun has continually printed since the historic Oklahoma Land Run. Edmond is fortunate to have had this community newspaper for the past 130 years.
Because the Sun exists Edmond has had a watchdog of local government activities, a mirror of life as it takes place, and a historical record.
We do not take this service lightly.
Over the past 15 years, according to research by the University of North Carolina’s School of Media and Journalism, more than one in five U.S. newspapers has closed and the number of journalists working for newspapers has been cut in half. In a “New York Times” story about the research, readers were asked how they are affected.
One reader said, “Our community does not know itself.” Readers complained of scarce local news especially citing the missing and all important explanations of where taxpayer dollars are being spent. A reader said missing stories include those on the topics of elections, government commissions, and school board decisions.
David Cohea, of Mount Dora, Fla. said local residents now only hear of “hot-button” controversies such as murders and fires.
Barbara Renton of Bainbridge, N.Y. said, “Even local advertisements that were helpful in planning for home improvements and gift-giving, not to mention posting local jobs, are gone.”
As The Edmond Sun continues to operate in the year 2020, we will continue providing the positive features stories when someone has done something good, but also the negative stories about shootings, drugs or wrongdoing. We’ll continue to write stories on the City of Edmond, the Edmond and Deer Creek Public Schools systems, and local angles to state and national news that impact Edmond. To do anything different would be a disservice to the intelligence of the people of Edmond.
These stories are important for a variety of reasons, but probably most importantly is that newspaper readers are active in their communities. They take ownership of both the victories and defeats of their community. They are civically engaged.
Newspaper readers, and a majority of the employees of The Edmond Sun, live here, pay taxes here, and have either children or grandchildren in school here. We all want the best for our community. We want our neighbors and friends to be civically engaged, and we want our community to know itself.
We will continue to work hard for Edmond and to report the stories that citizens need to know. We thank you for the ability to continue this great tradition of community journalism in Oklahoma’s greatest city — Edmond.
