Why is the State of Oklahoma trying to recreate the debacle of General Motors or the Wind Industry with the Indian tribes that call Oklahoma home? Have we not learned the lessons of the past? Must we once more undo what we agreed to simply because we were not good negotiators in the first place? Are we trying to drive away any and every one who might be a good partner with our state by once again calling out “do-overs” because we now don’t like the very thing we agreed to previously?
The voters of the great State of Oklahoma approved the following language included as a part of State Question 712 on Nov. 2, 2004, and was included as a part of Senate Bill 1252 which was signed by Governor Brad Henry on Aug.13, 2004:
Part 15. DURATION AND NEGOTIATION
This Compact shall have a term which will expire on Jan. 1, 2020, and at that time, if organization licensees or others are authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form other than pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing pursuant to any governmental action of the state or court order following the effective date of this Compact, the Compact shall automatically renew for successive additional 15-year terms; provided that, within 180 days of the expiration of this Compact or any renewal thereof, either the tribe or the state, acting through its Governor, may request to renegotiate the terms of subsections A and E of Part 11 of this Compact.
Much has been said and written about the Indian gaming compacts set to expire on Jan. 1, 2020. According to Governor Stitt, the compacts expire and the tribes must renegotiate the terms for a new compact. The tribes state that the compacts automatically renew. Who’s right? Who’s wrong? And what difference does it make?
You do not have to be a politician, lawyer or English professor to read part 15 paragraph B from §3A-281 (Oklahoma State Statute Title 3A Section 281). When you read the paragraph above it does clearly state that the compacts expire on Jan. 1, 2020; however, the sentence does not end there.
After a comma, it also states very clearly that on that date if a tribe is authorized to conduct any other form of electronic gaming other than pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, then the compact shall renew automatically for successive 15-year terms. And in case you haven’t bothered to read Title 3A of the state statutes, “electronic amusement game, the electronic bonanza-style bingo game and the electronic instant bingo” are all authorized in addition to pari-mutuel wagering; all it takes is for a tribe to have a single licensed electronic game in place for this automatic renewal to be valid.
It does go on to state that either party, through their Governor, may request to renegotiate the terms (payments to the State). Some people may say this is clear as mud, or that the Governor is correct and the tribes are trying to cheat the State of Oklahoma. But, if you break the compact language down it truly does appear that the tribes are in the right and Governor Stitt is in the process of learning his first major lesson in politics. The Governor of Oklahoma is not as powerful in running the State of Oklahoma as a CEO of a major corporation is when it comes to pushing their agenda on the organization.
What is alarming, and not being discussed, are the remedies available to the tribes in this conflict. Governor Stitt is pushing hard to renegotiate the compacts, but is not following the proper path to resolution, if he truly believes the compacts expire on Jan. 1. Part 12 of these compacts provides for dispute resolution both through arbitration and federal court.
So why has Governor not chosen to take the path of least resistance which is spelled out in Part 12 paragraph 1 which clearly states that the goal shall be to resolve all disputes amicably and voluntarily? Part 12 lays out some very basic steps to resolve just such a problem in interpreting the compacts. Put your issue in writing and submit it to the tribes. Then both sides meet together within 30 days in an effort to resolve the issue.
If this doesn’t resolve the conflict, then paragraph 2 provides for arbitration and finally paragraph 3 provides for relief through the federal court system. It appears to the average person on the street that Governor Stitt has not initiated negotiations in this manner. Instead he chose to announce publicly that the compacts expire and that he demanded, not requested, the tribes sit down and renegotiate the fees.
What damage is being done to government’s image in Oklahoma by this conflict? Well, that’s not hard to see. Just think General Motors and the Wind Industry. Once again, we have entered into an agreement with an entity making bold promises and allowances to ensure that the State of Oklahoma and its citizens will benefit greatly from the agreement. Only now, just as we did with GM and the Wind Industry, we are saying “Just kidding.” We want to change the rules that we wrote and adopted, and once more make Oklahomans look foolish to the rest of the nation.
Now is the time to commend the tribes for stating their case through media advertisements that show all the things the tribes are now able to do with the profits they receive from the gaming industry. Now is the time to recognize and accept that the tribes will negotiate if the State of Oklahoma is willing to follow the language contained in the compacts.
And, now is the time for a heart-felt apology from the governor to perhaps the greatest partners we as taxpayers and citizens of Oklahoma have ever had. Let’s just admit our mistake in interpreting the law/compacts and work together for a greater Oklahoma.
Mark Nash is a member of the Edmond Sun Editorial Board and an Edmond-based business consultant.
