It is 481 miles from my side of Edmond to the Holiday Inn on the south side of St. Louis. It takes seven hours, 17 minutes if you don’t stop for gas, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, or a chili cheeseburger at Fred and Red’s in Joplin. As foregoing any of those things is impossible, it takes a lot longer than seven hours, 17 minutes. Plus, there was a 10-year-old in the car, who has no trouble reading the 174 billboards proclaiming Candy Factory! Exit 118! Fudge! Chocolate! Taffy! World’s Largest Gift Shop!
There was plenty to look forward to in St. Louis. Imo’s Pizza, sure, but Fitz’s. They sell beer to adults and three-scoop root beer floats to everybody. The food is plentiful and delicious and you can watch them bottle the root beer. The machine that puts the caps on breaks about one bottle out of 30 and you can entertain your friends for hours betting on how many bottles are going to make it through capping unscathed. Sadly, the 10-year-old’s net worth does not allow him to wager on such things, so we made it friendly. I lost my French fries.
Besides Fitz’s, you have to do the arch. If you don’t, they boot you out of the Holiday Inn and make you stay in a Motel 6 across the river in Illinois. Knowing this, I have been atop the arch before. There’s a section under “About the Arch” that addresses claustrophobia and acrophobia but I didn’t read that because I thought it would scare me. I don’t think of a fear of heights as a phobia anyway — I see it as a healthy sense of self-preservation.
The fearless 10-year-old didn’t care. Nor did he think about how one gets to the top of the arch or how high 630 feet is. The Wildcat at Frontier City is only 75 feet and the thought of falling off that thing is enough for me.
The arch uses trams; little eight-car trains, part elevator, part escalator, part Ferris wheel, that move 40 people at a time up and down the arch’s legs. Four minutes up, three down, unless something goes wrong, but try not to think about that — they’re only 55 years old. And you did the math right; each car seats five very friendly adults, or adults who will be friendly before the four minutes are up. Ten-year-olds see them as space capsules from an old TV show; parents see them as luxury accomodations for sardines.
We went up, we looked at Illinois, we looked at Busch Stadium and the roof of Enterprise Center, we took some pictures.
In our tin on the way down we met a couple from Milwaukee who were also in town for the hockey tournament. They have a high school-age son. They’re Packers fans, evidenced by their apparel; I am a 49ers fan, so we exchanged words about the game that was to be played that night. We learned that he grew up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and we compared notes about weather in the UP, Wisconsin, St, Louis, Oklahoma City, Houston and San Francisco. They were nice, football loyalties aside.
By the time we disembarked from the tram, I was struck by how much you can learn about someone in three minutes when there’s no wifi or cell reception. I added “spend more time in elevators” to my resolutions list, and we exited through the gift shop.
© 2020 Ted Streuli
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.