To the Editor:
Even though Trump would be acquitted by the Senate, the impeachment process by the House is extremely important, in that it would send the strong message that a sitting president is not above the law.
If we fail to hold Trump accountable for his behaviors while in office, we are saying either that we are in league with him, or that we don't care about what he does, or that we are powerless over what he does. Any of those options say to the American people that our government means nothing and does not represent us; it's no longer a government by the people, for the people.
It is the duty and responsibility of our government officials to represent their constituents. By impeaching this President, they can show us that lawlessness will not be allowed to continue unchecked.
I expect them to do their job and carry it out to the best of their ability.
Rebekah Donohue
Edmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.