Mary Rykard and I were talking about Balto (congrats to The Children’s Center), which turned into a conversation about Spring Break, which turned into a conversation about teachers, which turned into a conversation about school bus drivers. While this transpired, she managed a latte and a pair of puppuccinos at a Starbucks drive-thru and I got an oil change.
I did not know about puppuccinos, which comes as a surprise as I’m pretty sure my portrait hangs in the Hall of Honor at Starbucks’ headquarters. Puppuccinos are on the secret menu. And you get to fill up your iCloud with ridiculously cute photos.
I was not as fortunate. All the oil change place had to offer was the remnants of a pot of coffee that will be old enough to vote on Super Tuesday. I am an avid coffee drinker, not a fussy one, but even I have my limits. Being able to tell the difference between what I’m drinking and what they’re draining out of my car is one of them.
Having dispensed with the secret menu (and Balto) we moved on to teachers. We agreed we’d both make terrible teachers, but that led to considering the best teachers the Streuli boys have encountered in Edmond schools and what traits those teachers shared.
At the very top of that list is that each of them clearly loved their jobs. No one could have watched Sheron House marching down the Will Rogers Elementary hallways every December leading a parade of second graders, all of them — including Dr. House — in their pajamas without knowing that she absolutely, positively loved her job. I often wondered if, when she was working on her dissertation, she saw herself parading about in a snowman-print footed onesie. I eventually concluded that was exactly what she saw.
All the best teachers did more than teach; they inspired. Miss Andrus (now Mrs. Brewer) was in her first year of teaching when Raymond (still Raymond) was in his first year of school. First grade is the year students really learn to read and one night that year as I was reading my book and waiting for Raymond to fall asleep, he asked what I was reading. And what it was about. And who the main characters were. And what the central conflict was.
Did my first-grader just ask me about the novel’s central conflict? He did. And I offered up a silent thank you. Raymond’s in eighth grade now, but I saw Mrs. Brewer in the hallway when I picked up his brother this week and in my head, I thanked her all over again.
The great teachers recognized each student as an individual. Some respond well to fear — of failure, of getting in trouble, of being embarrassed. Others respond to trust, responsibility or recognition. The great teachers all knew which students were which and avoided the one-size-fits-all approach to classroom management. Mr. Dabney, Mrs. Rossi, Mr. Wilson, Mrs. James, Mrs. Arteberry — there have been many who got to know, really know, the boys. As it turned out, those were the classes the boys excelled in, too.
Not every teacher has been so successful; the Streuli boys can be challenging. But the great ones have already affected their lives in significant ways, from how they see themselves to which subjects they continue to pursue outside the classroom.
Year-end teacher gifts will come up soon. The obvious choice now? Starbucks gift cards.
© Ted Streuli 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.