One of the good things to come out of the COVID-19-induced lockdown is time. A slower pace, a chance to meet the people living in our houses, and most importantly, the return of the cocktail hour with the enthusiasm of Mad Men.
It’s no coincidence that liquor stores were on the essential businesses list from the outset. But set aside the desire to dull the sharp edges; cocktail hour is the peak of social interaction, the time we can relax between the last Zoom conference and the evening meal.
Cocktail hour is the time we set aside to mix, and mixing can’t be hurried. Something might get bruised.
Almost immediately social media was awash in recipes for the cleverly named Quarantini. There is no recipe. As the New York Post described it, “The increasingly important specialty cocktail is one that anybody can make at home: It’s the drink you make with what you’ve got in your cabinets or freezer, and is best enjoyed with whomever you’re cooped up with — or perhaps a neighbor in need.”
Cocktail hour had a great run, starting at the end of prohibition in 1933 and lasting until 1980-ish, when 5 p.m. became the middle of the afternoon and achievements became more important than relationships, the corporate climb acquainting us with how nicely a gallon jug of Carlo Rossi Mountain Red complements a slice of Red Baron sausage and pepperoni. Throw on a little Culture Club in the background and five minutes of dining atrocity is assured.
The lockdown is giving us back the time to mix a drink, to sip it slowly, and to listen to something more interesting than musical Bazooka.
The UCO Jazz Ensemble 1 class found a way to perform for the end of the semester. Seventeen musicians, each playing from their own homes, performed Labyrinthian Awakening on YouTube. The piece was composed and arranged by Vince Norman, who plays alto sax on the video. It makes great cocktail hour listening. Consider supplementing with Retro Cocktail Hour, which is produced by Kansas Public Radio and airs on KUCO every Saturday at 9 pm. The self-described “home of space-age pop and incredibly strange music” is a two-hour show and perfect for cocktail hour (if you miss it Saturday night, you can listen on the web). The playlists will keep you entertained: It’s surely no accident that in one recent broadcast Xavier Cugat’s El Marijuanoplayed in front of Combustible Edison’s 1994 tune, Breakfast at Denny’s. It will make you long for a tiki bar.
A little appetizer is critical but uncomplicated. The ingredients for my favorite can be found at the Walmart on Interstate 35: Columbus Italian Dry Salame, Swiss cheese, a sourdough baguette, and a jar of Maille Old Style Mustard will do the trick. If they’re out of sourdough, just put it on your favorite cracker. Class it up for company (when we’re allowed again) with shrimp and cocktail sauce.
Since you’re at Walmart anyway, pick up an orange and a jar of maraschino cherries. Get out a double old fashioned glass, add two tablespoons of simple syrup, a tablespoon of water, a dash of orange bitters, a drop of the maraschino cherry juice and an orange segment. Muddle it, add ice, and pour four ounces of bourbon or rye over the ice. Stir and garnish with another orange segment and a cherry.
Clink glasses with your spouse and appreciate the newfound time.
And pass me the salami.
© Ted Streuli 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.