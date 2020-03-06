Let’s call it what it is — institutional overt racism at its best! There is an institutional racism problem within Oklahoma universities, colleges, schools and employment. Black and brown children are being subjected to demoralizing acts of emotional and psychological trauma and abuse.
The complaints that we hear about today, range from overt racism, including assaults and name calling including monkey, ape, coon, savage, red skin, chink, wetback, Jap, squaw, redneck, peckerwood, monkey chants, and the N-word and other verbal abuse; to institutional and structural racism all of these words are offensive language that deprives a person of human qualities or attributes.
In the past several years, there has been incident after incident and not a peep from the governor's administration nor the regents of higher education. We need to directly confront the governor and state regents to force a plan to address institutional racism on Oklahoma education campuses. It is past time for actions by the Oklahoma Board of Regents to act ... and not do anything about what has become a systemic issue that is well beyond addressing. Do we have a leadership problem or a cultural problem?
Thousands gathered in Detroit, Mich., July 9, 2007, to participate in the NAACP’s funeral and burial for the word N- - - - -, now known as the “N” word, and to bury other racial injustices, such as predatory lending, disparate healthcare, the fight to end affirmative action, and to end “Institutional Overt Racism”, within our educational system. Is their action plan and task force to raise diversity awareness across Oklahoma, universities, colleges, high school campuses, and employment to address the following?
University and Colleges
• Oklahoma Christian University — February 2020, recruiter forced metro high school students to line up by the color of their skin, and then their hair was allegedly ranked from nappy to not. (Editor’s Note — An apology was issued by OC President John deSteiguer.)
• University of Oklahoma —February 2020, professor, a faculty member in History, read from a historical document that used the “N-word” repeatedly, however, she offers an issuance of a “trigger warning”, “what was the “trigger warning”?
• University of Oklahoma — February 2020, Gaylord College professor, concerning the derogatory slur “N- - - - -” and how he could compare it to the new term, “Ok, Boomer”.
• University of Oklahoma — September 2019, the third blackface incident on campus, whereby, two students in a video “of an abominable racial slur against black people."
• University of Oklahoma — March 2015, Sigma Alpha Epsilon racist incident, known as Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE)-OU racist chant incident”, when members were filmed performing a racially insensitive song that used the word “n- - - - -” and referenced Jim Crow making light of lynching.
High School and Grade School
• Enid, Okla. — February 2020, Shattuck versus Frontier controversy at the girls basketball game “disrespectful to Native Americans students”, as one individual said the “Bottom line change your mascot, quit using it as an excuse to be inappropriate.” Will changing the mascot stop Institutional racism?
• Oklahoma City Public Schools — February 2020, Frederick A. Douglass High School has apologized after a photo frame which displayed a "negative racial stereotype" watermelons displayed at a soul food lunch for their high school's Black History Month celebration.
• Byng, Okla. — November 2019, Oklahoma school district punishes students for refusing to remove African Cultural head wraps. A group of Byng High School students punished for wearing their African head wraps to school.
• Duncan, Okla. — February 2019, Duncan Public Schools responding after one of its students posted a racist video on social media. The video shows a female student repeatedly using a racial slur. Keep in mind that this post was made outside of school hours and off campus.
• Choctaw, Okla. — February 2019, A Choctaw High School racist graffiti was discovered on a bathroom wall, “KKK”, and a disturbing video surfaced of a student repeatedly saying the n-word.
• Enid, Okla. — August 2019, Enid High School students created a group Snapchat labeled “Jiggaboos,” a racial slur, at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, when they were not at school. During the SnapChat session, group members encourage one to “just type it” at which point he responded, “let all (N-word) die.”
• Muskogee, Okla. — October 2003, an 11-year-old Oklahoma girl suspended from a public school because officials said her Muslim head scarf violates dress code policies. Under the dress code, a Jewish child would not be allowed to wear a yarmulke, the skullcap traditionally worn by Orthodox Jews, to school.
• Rush Springs, Okla. — August 2019, the term Redskin and the term “savage,” were used to describe Native peoples.
• Tulsa, Okla. — 2008, Muslim woman denied job over head scarf. This occurred when a 17-year-old Muslim woman applied for a job in a children’s clothing store owned by Abercrombie & Fitch at the Woodland Hills Mall.
The NAACP is alive and relevant. If there are any problems the NAACP is the first organization that individuals call on. Although, some may believe that we are slower to jump onto social bandwagons, we are always working behind the scene. The NAACP is still the organization that many African Americans and other minorities go to when it comes to fighting discrimination, police brutality, voter suppression, and other social injustices.
Racial harassment, prejudice, intolerance, and hate is unacceptable in any form, we take any kind of harassment and bullying seriously.
It is unfortunate to us to be in the year 2020 and this is still happening. You can’t be relevant if you can’t do anything but complain.
“History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Anthony R. Douglas is president of the Oklahoma State Conference, NAACP, and a former board member for the National NAACP.
