We say goodbye this week to the first fifth of the century, and people who were wearing diapers while I was worrying about Y2K fallout will vote in the coming presidential election.
I’m pretty sure I have another 20 or 30 years to go, but the new year makes me think about where we’ve been and where we’re going. My father was born in 1900; between his lifetime and mine, we’ve gone from people delivering ice by horse-drawn wagon to walking on the moon and rovers on Mars. The mechanical adding machines my father sold in the 1950s, 60s and 70s were fairly new devices in 1900 (Burroughs got a patent in 1888) and I’m ready for a newer iPhone.
That year my father was born, the city of Edmond, founded 11 years earlier, had a population of 965. The Edmond Sun was less than six-months-old but what’s now UCO had been holding classes for nearly a decade. A century later the city was home to 68,315 and is now closing in on 100,000. The university and the newspaper are still kicking too.
When this century began Frank Keating was the governor, only the third Republican to hold the office, following Henry Bellmon and Dewey Bartlett. Mary Fallin was not only the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor, but also she was the first Republican. America thinks of Oklahoma as an unflinchingly red state, but only five of the 27 governors and three of the 16 lieutenant governors were Republicans.
It’s surprisingly easy for perceptions to change in just 20 years, a speck of hourglass sand when we consider it in the context of eras and eons but a timeframe in which our world can change dramatically. Many of the 41% of us who were online 20 years ago were using AOL while our modems bleeped, bonged and buzzed us to connect at a whopping 11 megabits per second, about one-ninth of my home computer’s connection speed today. Google was one year old and Mark Zuckerberg, five years away from launching Facebook, was not old enough to get a driver’s license.
Edmond has had nine mayors already this century, including Dan O’Neil twice and Elizabeth Warner temporarily. Two mayors, though — Saundra Naifeh and Charles Lamb — held the office for a combined 13 of those years. When we find one we like, we stick with him.
Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar is the third UCO president of the century, following Roger Webb and Don Betz.
Dispensaries appeared in Edmond in 2019, changing the word’s common meaning to something marijuana-specific and quickly outnumbering the Starbucks in town nine to one. While we loosened up the pot laws on one side we loosened up the gun laws on the other; you need a card for weed but not for a Winchester and who imagined either of those developments at the turn of the century? We gave 450 Oklahomans a second chance with a big prison release of non-violent offenders as we start to consider that addiction is more of a disease than it is a crime. No doubt DOC chief Joe Albaugh would have been delighted by some of the pressure being lifted from the system, but he resigned before it happened.
The new year also asks that we look forward and after seeing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at ShowBiz a few weeks ago, my resolution is to be a little more like Fred Rogers, whose philosophy was simple: Be kind.
© 2019 Ted Streuli
