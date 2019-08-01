To the Editor:
Perhaps we should be aware of the media bias per Alexander Solzhenitsyn.
“The Press has become the greatest power within the western countries, more powerful than the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. One would then like to ask, by what law has it been elected and to whom is it responsible?” — Solzhenitsyn at Harvard University in 1978 (and in his book, “Détente, Democracy, and Dictatorship.”)
Regards,
Elaine Waller
Bartlesville
Editor’s Note — In a conversation with Elaine Waller, she admitted that she had not read The Edmond Sun, but had sent out her letter to several publications including the Sun. She said she has concerns which include the treatment of President Donald Trump by the media.
