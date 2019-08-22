To the Editor:
Constitutional Carry is a threat to public safety. I am a gun owner and support Representative Jason Lowe’s efforts to bring Constitutional Carry to a vote of the people. While responsible gun owners may be safety conscious and proficient at the range, we are generally incompetent to carry firearms for self defense in public settings.
Most of us are totally untrained in such essentials as situational awareness and how to tell the good guy with a gun from the bad guy with a gun. Few of us have been trained in target selection in public settings where innocents may easily be caught in gunfire. Active shooter situations are totally beyond the control of an armed citizen and are a challenge to highly trained law enforcement professionals. Such situations are fraught with panic and confusion and are powered by uncontrolled adrenaline. Even trained law enforcement professionals and military personnel too often produce collateral damage — unintended injuries and deaths — when engaging “bad guys“ in-the-line of duty. Using deadly force is about much more than good intentions and target practice. Constitutional Carry requires zero training and zero proficiency. Do we really want to increase the density of armed, untrained, civilians on our streets and in our public venues? When given the opportunity I hope you will sign the referendum petition to bring State Question 803 to a vote of the people.
David Hockensmith,
Colonel, USA, Retired
Edmond
