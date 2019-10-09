Edmond, OK (73034)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy and windy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.